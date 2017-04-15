Line-ups: Napoli-Udinese

By Football Italia staff

Napoli have consolidated third place and now need to pile the pressure on Roma in second, but host Duvan Zapata’s Udinese.

It kicks off at the San Paolo at 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT).

Follow all the build-up and action on the LIVEBLOG.

The Partenopei are out of the Champions League and Coppa Italia, but continue to play some of the most entertaining football in Europe and swept fourth-placed Lazio aside 3-0 last week.

This afternoon, Roma were held to a 1-1 home draw by Atalanta, meaning a victory tonight can close the gap on second to just two points.

Dries Mertens and Lorenzo Insigne have still not worked out new contracts, but both start with Jose Callejon and captain Marek Hamsik.

Udinese are in remarkably good shape, unbeaten since the end of February with three wins and two draws – including one with Juventus.

Napoli-owned Duvan Zapata returns to the San Paolo and it looks as if he’s moving on after his two-year loan spell with Udinese ends.

Sven Kums, Samir, Seko Fofana and Gabriele Angella are out of action, but Rodrigo De Paul supports the Colombian hitman and Cyril Thereau.

Greek goalkeeper Orestis Karnezis has been linked with a move to Napoli this summer, but it’s midfielder Jakub Jankto who has been stealing the headlines and transfer rumours.

Udinese have scraped one point from their last five trips to the San Paolo, a 3-3 thriller in December 2013, since winning here 2-1 in April 2011.

Napoli: Reina; Hysaj, Albiol, Koulibaly, Strinic; Allan, Jorginho, Hamsik; Callejon, Mertens, Insigne

Udinese: Karnezis; Widmer, Danilo, Heurtaux, Ali Adnan; Badu, Hallfredsson, Jankto; De Paul, Duvan Zapata, Thereau

