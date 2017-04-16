Jesus Navas considering Roma

By Football Italia staff

Jesus Navas is ready to accept a three-year contract with Roma when his Manchester City deal expires, claim Italian reports.

It is certainly not the first time the right-sided winger has been linked with a move to Serie A and specifically the Giallorossi.

He will be a free agent in the summer and received interest from numerous clubs all over Europe.

According to the Corriere dello Sport, Roma proposed a three-year contract to Navas and he is leaning towards accepting the deal.

The biggest competition comes from his old club Sevilla, who he left for €20m in 2013.

The 31-year-old Spaniard provided five assists in 30 competitive games for Manchester City this season.

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Improve your Betting Performance today With StrataTips.