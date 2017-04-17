Deulofeu wants Barca guarantees

By Football Italia staff

Gerard Deulofeu’s entourage will reportedly meet Barcelona after El Clasico, as he wants guarantees before returning.

The winger is on loan at Milan from Everton, but the Blaugrana have a buyback clause worth €12m which they’re likely to activate in the summer.

According to Sport though, the player can veto a return to Camp Nou and he wants guarantees over his role and playing time before he agrees to return.

The newspaper believes that Deulofeu’s representatives will meet with Barça after Sunday night’s Clasico with Real Madrid.

It's possible that the Catalan club could simply buy the 23-year-old back before selling him in for a quick profit.

In that instance, the Rossoneri would be an obvious option, but Inter and Napoli are also thought to be interested.

