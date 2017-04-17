Totti Jr gets golden boot

By Football Italia staff

Francesco Totti’s 11-year-old son was the top-scorer for Roma in a youth tournament.

Er Pupone has spent his entire career with the Giallorossi, making close to 800 appearances, so it’s no surprise his son represents the youth team.

The Lupi were knocked-out in the Quarter-Final phase of the Torneo Memorial Mariotti, with Milan winning the competition against Inter in the final.

However, Totti Jr was the top-scorer in the competition, scoring eight times with his mother and father watching on from the sidelines.

