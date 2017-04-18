Agent: 'Roma and Sevilla want Torreira'

By Football Italia staff

Lucas Torreira “is tracked by Roma and Sevilla, but the Sampdoria President wants €15m,” said his agent.

The Uruguayan talent only just turned 21 and has been in Italy since January 2014, moving from the Pescara youth academy to Sampdoria.

“I have no doubts that Torreira is much sought-after in the summer transfer market,” agent Pablo Bentancur told Radio 890.

“As of today, he is tracked by Roma and Sevilla, but the Sampdoria President wants €15m for a sale.”

This season Torreira has one assist in 30 competitive games for the Blucerchiati.

