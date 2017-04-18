NEWS
Tuesday April 18 2017
Agent: 'Roma and Sevilla want Torreira'
By Football Italia staff

Lucas Torreira “is tracked by Roma and Sevilla, but the Sampdoria President wants €15m,” said his agent.

The Uruguayan talent only just turned 21 and has been in Italy since January 2014, moving from the Pescara youth academy to Sampdoria.

“I have no doubts that Torreira is much sought-after in the summer transfer market,” agent Pablo Bentancur told Radio 890.

“As of today, he is tracked by Roma and Sevilla, but the Sampdoria President wants €15m for a sale.”

This season Torreira has one assist in 30 competitive games for the Blucerchiati.

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Improve your Betting Performance today With StrataTips.

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies