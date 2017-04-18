Roma, Napoli and Juve tracking Tadic

By Football Italia staff

Roma, Juventus, Napoli, Arsenal, Manchester City and Atletico Madrid are all in the running for Southampton winger Dusan Tadic.

The 28-year-old Serbia international could well be on the market for this summer.

According to Spanish site El Desmarque, the contenders include Roma, Napoli and Juventus from Serie A, with Atletico Madrid interested in La Liga.

The other clubs tracking his progress are in the Premier League, specifically Arsenal and Manchester City.

Tadic plays primarily on the left wing, but can also do a job on the right or in a trequartista role behind the strikers.

He joined the Saints in 2014 from FC Twente for €14m and the price-tag has only increased after three goals and eight assists in 38 competitive games for the club this season.

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Improve your Betting Performance today With StrataTips.