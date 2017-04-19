Official: Mirabelli new Milan DS

Milan have officially confirmed that Massimo Mirabelli has been appointed as the new sporting director.

A Chinese consortium led by Yonghong Li completed a takeover of the Rossoneri last week, bringing an end to the era of Silvio Berlusconi and Adriano Galliani.

The new board was confirmed the following day, with Li the new President and Marco Fassone as CEO.

Now the club has confirmed that Mirabelli will be the new sporting director, in what was a widely-expected move.

“AC Milan announces the appointment of Mr Massimo Mirabelli as Techincal Director, and that he will take up the role of Sports Director,” the Diavolo said in a statement on their official website.

“The Club would like to warmly welcome Mr Mirabelli and wishes him successful work.”

