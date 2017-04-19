NEWS
Wednesday April 19 2017
Lazio man Mauricio wants Russia
By Football Italia staff

Lazio are expected to sell defender Mauricio after his Spartak Moscow loan spell ends and he’s likely to stay in Russia with Rostov or Zenit.

The 28-year-old Brazilian is under contract until June 2019, but his loan in Moscow is due to expire at the end of this season.

He has scored one goal in just 10 competitive games for the Russian club and would like to remain at Spartak Moscow.

However, claim Tuttomercatoweb, other options are also in the Russian Premier Liga, specifically for Rostov or Zenit St Petersburg.

Mauricio joined Lazio from Sporting CP in January 2015 and was loaned out in August 2016 after 39 Serie A appearances.

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Improve your Betting Performance today With StrataTips.

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies