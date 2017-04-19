Lazio man Mauricio wants Russia

By Football Italia staff

Lazio are expected to sell defender Mauricio after his Spartak Moscow loan spell ends and he’s likely to stay in Russia with Rostov or Zenit.

The 28-year-old Brazilian is under contract until June 2019, but his loan in Moscow is due to expire at the end of this season.

He has scored one goal in just 10 competitive games for the Russian club and would like to remain at Spartak Moscow.

However, claim Tuttomercatoweb, other options are also in the Russian Premier Liga, specifically for Rostov or Zenit St Petersburg.

Mauricio joined Lazio from Sporting CP in January 2015 and was loaned out in August 2016 after 39 Serie A appearances.

