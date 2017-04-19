Napoli renew Widmer interest

By Football Italia staff

Napoli are renewing their interest in Udinese’s Swiss international full-back Silvan Widmer, claim Sky Sport Italia.

Maurizio Sarri had been linked to the 24-year-old in the past and he is back on the radar for the Partenopei.

Under contract until June 2020, the right-back has provided four assists in 23 Serie A appearances this season.

Napoli already have an open channel with Udinese, having loaned them striker Duvan Zapata for two years.

Widmer has been in Italy since July 2013, having previously played for Aarau and Granada.

