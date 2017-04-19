Allegri: 'Juve can still improve'

By Football Italia staff

Max Allegri warned “only a great Juventus could’ve qualified” against Barcelona, but “we have to improve and not just maintain current form.”

The Bianconeri had a 3-0 first leg victory to defend and did it admirably, allowing barely any shots on target and ending a 15-game Champions League home winning streak.

“We have to compliment the lads for all they are doing this season. It’s a step forward, a deserved qualification against a top level opponent,” the Coach told Mediaset Premium.

“We did very well defensively, less so in attack where we failed to make the most of very promising counter-attacks. We were under the normal amount of pressure here, but it was a decisive step on the road to Cardiff.

“Barcelona failing to score goals over two legs is almost unheard of. The lads need to realise that they can do even better and we are slowly improving.

“We mustn’t get ahead of ourselves, but it’s right to feel enthusiasm and tomorrow we need to focus on Serie A. Celebration? Well… it’s the decisive moment of the campaign, these lads have a great sense of duty and professionalism. What I like best is that I don’t need to tell them off about that.

“We should’ve been calmer and sharper when spreading their play, but it’s not easy to do that here, as Barcelona are a completely different team on home turf. They move the ball around so quickly and only a great Juventus could’ve qualified.

“I am happy with what the lads are doing, but the key is not to maintain current form, instead aiming to improve it. Everyone was extraordinary tonight and when Andrea Barzagli came on it felt like we could’ve played for a whole day and not conceded.”

Juventus have been nigh-on unstoppable since Allegri switched to a 4-2-3-1 formation that uses Paulo Dybala, Miralem Pjanic, Juan Cuadrado, Mario Mandzukic and Gonzalo Higuain together.

“The club has worked very well to bring in players of quality who had different characteristics and it was my job to put them in a position to give their best.”

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Improve your Betting Performance today With StrataTips.