Federico Fazio believes Roma “have lacked a bit of good luck this season” but regrets “dropping so many points against the smaller teams”.

Roma’s failure to beat the likes of Empoli and Cagliari have resulted in their inability to compete for another Scudetto, but they seem destined for another top-three finish in Serie A and have found themselves a commanding presence at the back in Tottenham Hotspur loanee Fazio.

“I don’t know if I was expecting a season like this at Roma, but it was a good campaign for me. I’ve settled well at an important team like Roma,” the defender told the club’s match programme for Monday’s trip to Pescara.

“I want to continue being useful to Roma and always improve.

“The run-in? We have to think about our six remaining games. Each one is important, but now we have to think about Pescara and our objective is to win.

“Napoli are a good team, we’ve been near them all season, but we have to only think about ourselves and finish the season as best we can.

“Playoffs at the start of the season? To play games so soon was tough, but we must always look ahead and think about the future. That’s why it’s important to finish second.

“Roma have lacked a bit of good luck in some games, like against Fiorentina, Empoli and Cagliari, but they’re things that can happen in football.

“We’ve dropped so many points against the smaller teams, which now count in the table

“Still, even in those games we gave everything. We no longer have to think about them and must focus on our next opponents.

“Pescara? They’ll have one last chance to try and save themselves, so it won’t be easy. In all the games we have left, we’ll face opponents who have something to play for, and it’ll be tough. We must go to Pescara and pick up three points.

“Games against Lazio, Milan and Juventus? They’ll be decisive, also because there are only six games left, but I see us being a strong team, in form, and drawing last Saturday doesn’t change anything.

“We know what we have to do and we can do well until the end of the season.

“What game would I replay? Those against Sampdoria, Atalanta and Cagliari.”

