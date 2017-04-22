Official: Insigne pens Napoli deal

By Football Italia staff

Napoli have announced that Lorenzo Insigne signed a new contract to June 2022 worth €5m per year. “I hope to never take this shirt off.”

The home-town hero had been in negotiations for months and the breakthrough finally came this week.

It was confirmed in a Press conference in Naples with Insigne and President Aurelio De Laurentiis, while the player’s parents were also present.

“I am more than happy after this event, as I dreamed since childhood of staying at this club and in this city for as long as possible. I am so happy and proud to renew my contract with Napoli, as I always dreamed of wearing this shirt and hope to never take it off.

“Now I hope we can win some trophies together, because the people of Naples deserve that joy. I always had a strong sense of responsibility, as I knew that as a Neapolitan, the fans expected something more from me.

“My desire to prove myself at times made things more difficult, as I tried to give triple what I had for this team. I grew up amid difficulties and everything has helped me to mature.”

There were reports the deal was struck after Insigne agreed to sign over his image rights to the club.

Insigne turns 26 in June and this has been his most prolific campaign, scoring 14 Serie A goals with seven assists.

In all competition, he found the net 16 times and provided 10 assists in 43 games.

“I am very happy that Lorenzo is a symbol of Napoli, because it takes time to build things that will then last over time,” said De Laurentiis.

“I will never tire of telling you that we opened up a well in the desert. I was given a piece of paper and told to get started with a club.

“We will get the Scudetto sooner or later, finding that weak spot. Chinese investment is welcome in Serie A, because they’ll raise the overall level of the league and make it more competitive.”

