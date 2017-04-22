Galatasaray approach Balotelli

By Football Italia staff

Mario Balotelli could leave OGC Nice for a new experience with Turkish club Galatasaray, according to reports in France.

The striker rediscovered his form in Ligue 1 with 15 goals in 24 competitive appearances for the club this season.

His contract is due to expire in June and Nice may well struggle to pay his salary for an extended stay.

RMC radio suggest that Galatasaray have stepped forward with a proposal for SuperMario and held meetings with agent Mino Raiola this week.

Nice are already looking to potential replacements and Balotelli considering his next step after spells at Inter, Manchester City, Milan and Liverpool.

Betting on Serie A? Bet365 are offering a 100% deposit bonus, up to £200 - find out more