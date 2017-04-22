Darmian: 'Man Utd, Mou and Inter'

By Football Italia staff

Matteo Darmian discussed his rapport with Jose Mourinho, future at Manchester United, Antonio Conte at Chelsea and links with Inter.

The Italy international full-back made the move to Old Trafford for €18m in the summer of 2015 and is under contract until June 2019.

“We are aware that we could’ve done better in the Premier League this season, that is no secret. Unfortunately we dropped a few too many points along the way, especially on home turf, but there’s no point going back on that now,” Darmian told Tuttomercatoweb.

“We must focus on the rest of this season and achieving our objectives. We still want to finish in the top four and reach the Champions League, then obviously there is a prestigious tournament like the Europa League, so we want to go all the way in that.

“It’s not easy to say whether this has been a positive or negative campaign for me, personally. When you play for such an important club as Manchester United, it’s natural there will be strong competition for places.

“I always tried to give 100 per cent, during the week I tried to ensure I was ready when the Coach gave me the opportunity to play.”

Darmian was asked about his rapport with Manchester United boss Mourinho.

“Jose introduced his ideas and working methods, which are certainly different to those of Louis van Gaal. We players tried to adapt as soon as possible. What seems evident to me is how the squad improved over time, both in terms of character and our football.

“We have a positive rapport, undoubtedly, and it always has been since the first day of pre-season training.”

Manchester United will be without Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Marcos Rojo for the rest of the campaign after anterior cruciate ligament injuries.

“It’s a real blow we could’ve done without. There are so many games left to go and Zlatan would’ve been fundamental. He had a superlative season and was a reference point for us. It’s a shame, as it’s a really serious injury.”

How has Paul Pogba dealt with the pressure of his world record transfer fee from Juventus?

“I think he has already been able to prove his quality and we admired the player who grew up in Turin. It’s natural to always expect more from a champion like him, but on a par with Ibra, he is a very important figure for us. His season is definitely positive.”

Another former Juventus figure, Coach Antonio Conte, is on the verge of winning the Premier League in his debut Chelsea season.

“He did very well to adapt to a difficult league. I was able to work with him for the Nazionale, so I know his qualities. He is certainly a great tactician and is proving that again with Chelsea. The Premier League destiny is in his hands.”

Darmian has been linked with a return to Serie A, above all for Inter.

“I wouldn’t know what to say right now. The campaign isn’t over yet and I am really concentrated on this final rush. I cannot predict my future.

“We all know that in this profession you can be somewhere one day and in a completely different place the next, but it would be inopportune to discuss it now. I am focused on getting the best with Manchester United, then at the right time we’ll evaluate the situation.”

