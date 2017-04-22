Atalanta win Bologna five-goal thriller

By Football Italia staff

Atalanta threw away a 2-0 lead against Bologna, but Mattia Caldara snatched the 3-2 victory and Leonardo Spinazzola needed a stoppage-time goal-line clearance.

It was a surprisingly hard-fought encounter for the Bergamo boys, who maintain at least fifth place and their European spot.

Gian Piero Gasperini had been lulled into a false sense of security when going 2-0 up within 15 minutes through Andrea Conti – who nutmegged the goalkeeper – and Remo Freuler.

Bologna fought back to 2-2 thanks largely to Federico Di Francesco, who scored one and whose wayward shot turned into an assist for Mattia Destro.

Caldara confirmed his status as Serie A’s most prolific defender by turning in a corner for the winner, but it was Spinazzola who proved decisive in stoppages with a goal-line clearance on Destro.

