By Football Italia staff

Fiorentina fought back from 2-1 down to lead Inter 5-2 despite missing a penalty and eventually win only 5-4 in one of the craziest games of the season.

The result effectively cuts the Nerazzurri out of the race for Europe, barring a miracle, but that felt like the least of the highlights in a truly bizarre encounter.

The Viola had gone in front, only to trail by half-time when Ivan Perisic and Mauro Icardi turned it around.

Federico Bernardeschi’s awful attempted chip penalty was parried by Samir Handanovic, yet over the next 18 minutes Fiorentina still scored three goals and sliced their defence open at will.

Khouma Babacar’s brace made it seem like the game was over at 5-2, but didn’t count on Icardi netting twice late on to complete his hat-trick and set up a wild finale.

Only a Davide Astori goal-line clearance on Marcelo Brozovic prevented Inter from making it 5-5 deep into stoppages.

