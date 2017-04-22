Icardi: 'Inter, don't sack Pioli'

By Football Italia staff

Mauro Icardi “cannot explain what is happening” to Inter, but hopes the club doesn’t fire Coach Stefano Pioli after a 5-4 loss to Fiorentina.

The Nerazzurri had seemed to be in control when 2-1 up, but in 18 minutes gave away a penalty and conceded three goals.

Icardi scored twice late on to complete his hat-trick and make the final result 5-4, but it was scant consolation.

“There’s not much we can say, the second half was inexplicable,” Icardi told Mediaset Premium.

“We should’ve finished the game off after the break, but instead conceded four goals in 15 minutes and we simply cannot afford to do that.”

Inter had been brimming with confidence after crushing Atalanta 7-1 at San Siro, but since then they’ve scraped only two points from five rounds.

“I cannot explain what is happening over the last month. Everything is going wrong, we seem unable to turn this situation around. It is us players and the staff who must find a way out of this negative period.

“It is not worthy of Inter to play the way we have been doing lately.”

Icardi was asked if Coach Pioli will get the sack, assuming the Nerazzurri miss out on Europe entirely.

“I think the club has faith in him, because he has proved his qualities and the Coach has given us a great deal. At the moment everything is going wrong, now he will talk to the club and we’ll see what happens.

“We can’t explain it. We just have to look at the errors we made and fix them. Above all, we need to be more determined and aware we are representing a great side.

“In my view, our team deserves to get into the Europa League. There are five games to go, we have to give it our all until May 28.”

