NEWS
Sunday April 23 2017
Crotone shock Sampdoria
By Football Italia staff

Patrik Schick scored one of the goals of the season, but Crotone’s determination turned it around for a 2-1 win over Sampdoria.

The striker flicked the ball over him as he turned to leave defenders in his dust and complete a cool finish in a goal reminiscent of Dennis Bergkamp.

However, Crotone are fighting to avoid relegation and fought back to turn the situation around at Marassi.

Diego Falcinelli turned in from a corner, then provided the cross for Simy’s late volley.

It could all be in vain, because today Empoli also won 2-1 away to Milan.

Click here for the full match report.

Or see how all today's Serie A games unfolded on the Liveblog.

