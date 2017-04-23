Giampaolo issues Samp warning

By Football Italia staff

Marco Giampaolo warns Sampdoria must not 'lose their credibility' between now and the end of the season.

The Blucerchiati today suffered a disappointing 2-1 home defeat to struggling Crotone, their third loss in the last five League matches.

Speaking post-match, the tactician admitted the Pitagorici deserved their victory but called on players to step up their form once more and finish the season on a high.

"Crotone deserved it in the essence of the game. They had more hunger and more motivation," Giampaolo commented.

"We were punished by incidents, but overall Crotone deserved it, fair play to them.

"The team has known how to put in seven to eight months of sacrifice and give itself credibility. Now, we need to continue working in order to not lose it from the club or the fans."

Patrik Schick had initially given Samp a 1-0 advantage, with many believing his effort to be a contender for goal of the season.

"Schick's goal was a real gem, he anticipated what the defender was going to do beforehand."

