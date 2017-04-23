Milan fans insult De Sciglio

By Football Italia staff

Milan defender Mattia De Sciglio was reportedly insulted and harassed by angry fans after the 2-1 home defeat to Empoli.

The full-back was in the headlines this morning after reports he has decided not to sign a new contract and will instead move to join Max Allegri at Juventus.

He was jeered off the pitch when substituted today at San Siro, perhaps also due to those rumours.

According to Mediaset Premium and the Ansa news agency, the problems did not end there.

De Sciglio was trying to leave the San Siro car park when his vehicle was surrounded by angry fans.

When they refused to step aside, it’s reported De Sciglio exchanged insults with the ultras.

The row lasted for only a minute before they let his car leave.

