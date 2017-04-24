NEWS
Monday April 24 2017
Keita-Milan links ‘all inventions’
By Football Italia staff

The agent of Keita Balde Diao insists links between the Lazio winger and Milan “are all inventions”.

Milan were reportedly working on an offer for Keita in wake of his five-minute hat-trick against Palermo on Sunday, but Roberto Calenda made it clear he had never spoken to the Rossoneri regarding his client.

“No agreement, no greeting, no meeting,” the representative wrote on Twitter.

“They’re all inventions after Keita’s hat-trick… that’s the only thing that’s real!”

