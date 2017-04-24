Barzagli: I won’t retire

By Football Italia staff

Juventus defender Andrea Barzagli insists he is not ready to retire yet as “I’ll play for as long as I feel good”.

Barzagli has fallen behind Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci in Juve’s centre-back pecking order this season, with Juve permanently adopting a 4-2-3-1 formation and the defender now 35.

Nonetheless, he told Premium Sport: “I’ll play for as long as I feel good.

“After that, if someone decides to send me away then I’ll just say ‘enough is enough’.

“Buffon, for example, always tells me I should stop!”

“We go into the game against Monaco in peak physical and mental condition,” he told Premium Sport.

“We’re still competing on all three fronts, we have a big squad and we’ll see how it all pans out. We’ll give our all to win everything.”

