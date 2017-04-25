Juventus want Schick

By Football Italia staff

Juventus are pushing for Patrik Schick but would leave him at Sampdoria for next season, according to reports.

The striker has impressed for the Blucerchiati this season, scoring 12 goals in just 10 starts since arriving from Sparta Prague in the summer.

According to Tuttosport, the Bianconeri’s general manager Giuseppe Marotta has already spoken to Samp about the 21-year-old Czech, as well as Milan Skriniar.

If a deal can be concluded quickly, the Old Lady would sign both players but loan them back to Sampdoria for next season.

For their part, Samp are keen to get Rodrigo Bentancur on loan from Juve for next season, and possible for 2018-19 too.

The newspaper believes that the Genoese club are also looking to sign Sebastián Driussi of River Plate, and would work with Juventus to do so.

This could involve the Bianconeri signing the player then loaning him to Samp, or the Doriani signing Driussi and Juve having a buyout clause.

