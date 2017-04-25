Nike unveil special Totti boots

By Football Italia staff

Tomorrow Nike and Francesco Totti will unveil special limited edition boots to mark the Roma captain’s 25 years at the club.

“See you tomorrow morning at 11.30 in Piazza San Lorenzo in Lucina for the unveiling of Tiempo Totti X Roma!” wrote the 40-year-old living legend on Twitter.

“This boot represents me and my eternal love for Roma!”

It is a gold boot with a X on the lip and ‘Totti’ embossed on the back.

He is a one-club man, born and raised in the Italian Capital, acting as a ball-boy before moving up the ranks of the youth academy to make his Serie A debut aged 16 on March 28, 1993.

You can check out our extensive tribute to Francesco Totti as he turned 40.

Image via @dugout

