West Brom want Inter's Eder

By Football Italia staff

Inter striker Eder could be heading to the Premier League, as West Bromwich Albion have shown interest in the Italy international.

The 30-year-old has six goals and five assists in 35 competitive games this season, but tends to be a substitute in Serie A appearances.

He was signed from Sampdoria for over €11m in January 2016, but he struggled to live up to that price-tag or replicate the form seen at Marassi.

According to the latest rumours from calciomercato.com, West Bromwich Albion are eager to bring Eder to the Premier League.

The native Brazilian has four goals in 21 senior Italy caps, having taken on Italian citizenship after a decade in the Peninsula.

