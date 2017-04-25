Mario Rui awaits Roma Coach

By Football Italia staff

Mario Rui’s agent admits the full-back’s future depends on who will be the Roma Coach next season.

The former Empoli man arrived last summer, but didn’t get to make his debut until February after rupturing the anterior cruciate ligament in his knee during pre-season training.

“When there is a change of Coach, we need to understand what the preferences of the directors or tactician are,” agent Mario Giuffredi told Radio Crc.

“It’s possible Mario Rui would no longer be of interest to Roma, but it’s premature to discuss anything right now, because we have to wait for the right time.”

Roma have not yet confirmed whether Luciano Spalletti will extend his current contract, while new sporting director Monchi is expected to revamp the squad.

