Tavecchio: 'Juve can win Treble'

By Football Italia staff

Federation President Carlo Tavecchio believes Juventus are on track for a Treble this season, but “absolutely must not underestimate Monaco.”

The Bianconeri are eight points clear at the top of Serie A, will face Lazio in the Coppa Italia Final and Monaco for the Champions League semi-final.

“Juventus have everything it takes to win the Treble, but they absolutely must not underestimate Monaco,” FIGC President Tavecchio told Tuttomercatoweb.

“It is a difficult game and they can’t approach it in the wrong way, as the French side are hungry for victory. I still think Max Allegri’s men, thanks to the experience earned and their qualities, have everything to go through.

“Naturally, we all hope they continue their Champions League progress. An Italian winning the Champions League would be huge for our football movement, as well as our ranking.

“It’d improve our situation even more, having already earned a fourth place for the Champions League starting from the next season.”

Many of the Juventus players also represent Italy under new Coach Giampiero Ventura, who is bringing through a new generation of Azzurri.

“We are working well and doing a great deal. Unfortunately, we have Spain in our group and they are a complicated opponent, but we really want to beat them. We intend to surpass this obstacle and we’ll see what happens.

“I think we’ve proved Ventura was the best choice to replace Antonio Conte.”

Betting on Serie A? Bet365 are offering a 100% deposit bonus, up to £200 - find out more