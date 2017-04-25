Atalanta eye Lyon man Ferri

By Football Italia staff

Atalanta are looking towards Olympique Lyonnais midfielder Jordan Ferri for next season, claims L’Equipe.

The Orobici are currently fifth in Serie A and on track for Europa League qualification.

According to the French paper, 25-year-old Ferri has caught the eye of the Atalanta talent scouts.

He grew up in the Lyon youth academy and this season contributed three goals and three assists in 31 competitive games.

His playing time is limited mainly to substitute appearances, but he is under contract to June 2020.

It is reported the price-tag for Ferri would be in the region of €7.5m.

