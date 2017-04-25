Conte clarifies Chelsea-Juve comparison

By Football Italia staff

Antonio Conte wanted to clarify he is “proud of the extraordinary victories with Juventus” and Chelsea is a great achievement because it’s his first experience abroad.

The former Bianconeri and Italy Coach caused controversy when he was asked in a Press conference if winning the Premier League would be his greatest achievement and he replied that it would.

“I am in this League right now, it is my first season, so being able to challenge for and hope to win trophies is certainly extraordinary,” Conte told Sky Sport Italia this evening after a 4-1 win over Manolo Gabbiadini’s Southampton.

“It is my first experience abroad, with a new language, new habits, in a difficult league with strong teams and Coaches. It’s a very difficult challenge for me.

“But my past cannot be cancelled out, I am proud of what we did and the extraordinary victories with Juventus. The team had come off two seventh-place finishes, we won straight away and built something very important over time.

“And today Juve are where they ought to be.”

