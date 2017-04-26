NEWS
Wednesday April 26 2017
Bacca agent denies crisis
By Football Italia staff

The agent of Milan striker Carlos Bacca denies the striker is in the midst of a crisis at the club.

Many rumours suggest the Colombian will be sold in the summer, and the player only started from the bench in Sunday’s disastrous 2-1 home defeat to Empoli.

With only one goal registered in April, is the 30-year-old in trouble?

"I do not think so,” agent Sergio Barilo told Milannews.it. “He’s scored 14 goals. He wants serenity, confidence and positivity in judgment from himself.

“Are there problems with the club? No, no.

“Has Bacca received offers? Yes, but he’s only thinking about Milan right now."

Betting on Serie A? Bet365 are offering a 100% deposit bonus, up to £200 - find out more

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies