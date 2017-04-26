Bacca agent denies crisis

By Football Italia staff

The agent of Milan striker Carlos Bacca denies the striker is in the midst of a crisis at the club.

Many rumours suggest the Colombian will be sold in the summer, and the player only started from the bench in Sunday’s disastrous 2-1 home defeat to Empoli.

With only one goal registered in April, is the 30-year-old in trouble?

"I do not think so,” agent Sergio Barilo told Milannews.it. “He’s scored 14 goals. He wants serenity, confidence and positivity in judgment from himself.

“Are there problems with the club? No, no.

“Has Bacca received offers? Yes, but he’s only thinking about Milan right now."

