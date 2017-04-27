Juventus confirm Coman profit

By Football Italia staff

Juventus released a statement confirming the financial details of Kingsley Coman’s move to Bayern Munich, netting a €19m profit.

Today Bayern announced they had agreed to activate the option on the striker, who has been in Germany on loan for two seasons.

“Juventus Football Club S.p.A announces that FC Bayern Munchen AG has exercised its option right for the definitive acquisition of the registration rights of the player Kingsley Coman for a consideration of €21 million to be paid in 2017-18 and 2018-19 financial years.

“The economic effect is positive for about €19 million, net of auxiliary expenses and solidarity contribution.”

Coman was poached as a free agent from the Paris Saint-Germain youth academy, one of the main reasons why the two clubs rarely do business now.

This means Coman’s fee is practically all profit for Juventus, despite barely playing in Turin.

Bayern Munich had also paid €7m for the two-season loan deal.

