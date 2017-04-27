Report: Roma agree Kessie deal

By Football Italia staff

Sky Sport Italia claim Roma and Atalanta agreed a €30m fee for Franck Kessie, but the Ivory Coast international is asking for higher wages.

The 20-year-old is nicknamed the ‘new Yaya Toure’ and has been a sensation in his debut Serie A season, contributing seven goals and four assists in 27 competitive games.

New director of sport Monchi has got to work for the Giallorossi and met with Atalanta directors this evening in Milan.

It’s reported they agreed the transfer for circa €30m, which is close to the previous rumour of €28m plus performance-related bonuses.

According to Sky Sport Italia, the only sticking point now is the salary, as Roma are offering €1.2m plus bonuses, whereas Kessie is asking for €2m per year.

Chelsea, Arsenal, Manchester City and Liverpool have all been linked, as well as Inter, Milan and Juventus in Italy.

Kessie confessed he is a Manchester United supporter and would love to play for them, but after splashing out over €110m on Paul Pogba, it does not look as if Jose Mourinho’s side are interested in him.

