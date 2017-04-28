Castillejo dismisses Napoli links

By Football Italia staff

Villarreal winger Samu Castillejo insists links with Napoli “are just rumours” as “I hope to renew my contract” with the Yellow Submarine.

Reports last month suggested that Napoli were readying a €20m bid for Castillejo, but the Spain Under-21 international made it clear there was no truth to the speculation.

“They’re just rumours,” he told Marca.

“I’m focused on my work and happy to stay here.

“I’ve heard several rumours for several weeks, but I’m happy here and I hope to renew my contract.”

