NEWS
Friday April 28 2017
Castillejo dismisses Napoli links
By Football Italia staff

Villarreal winger Samu Castillejo insists links with Napoli “are just rumours” as “I hope to renew my contract” with the Yellow Submarine.

Reports last month suggested that Napoli were readying a €20m bid for Castillejo, but the Spain Under-21 international made it clear there was no truth to the speculation.

“They’re just rumours,” he told Marca.

“I’m focused on my work and happy to stay here.

“I’ve heard several rumours for several weeks, but I’m happy here and I hope to renew my contract.”

Betting on Serie A? Bet365 are offering a 100% deposit bonus, up to £200 - find out more

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies