Friday April 28 2017
Inter target Strootman & Krychowiak?
By Football Italia staff

Inter are reportedly ready to broker deals for Roma midfielder Kevin Strootman and Paris Saint-Germain outcast Grzegorz Krychowiak.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Roma have already given Inter the signal that they will listen to offers for Strootman, who has only a year left on his contract.

Consequently, Nerazzurri sporting director Piero Ausilio will test the Lupi’s resolve with a €20m bid, although the latter are hoping for nearer to €30m.

Gazzetta adds a deal for Krychowiak is easier as Inter came close to signing the Poland international in January and is a “simpler and cheaper option” than Monaco’s Fabinho.

The pair would form a new-look Inter midfield, alongside Roberto Gagliardini.

