Line-ups: Atalanta-Juventus

It’s a full-strength Juventus line-up at Atalanta, as the Bianconeri look to take a step closer to the Scudetto.

Coach Massimiliano Allegri had already confirmed his starting XI in yesterday’s Press conference, so there are no surprises for the visitors.

Gianluigi Buffon, Miralem Pjanic and Juan Cuadrado return after missing the win over Genoa, while Sami Khedira starts ahead of Claudio Marchisio.

The German is suspended for Wednesday’s Champions League semi-final trip to Monaco, so Il Principino is rested in view of that.

Gonzalo Higuain leads the line as he looks to close the gap at the top of the scoring charts, with Pipita currently on 23, two behind Edin Dzeko and Andrea Belotti.

The hosts opt for a 3-4-2-1 shape, with captain Alejandro Gomez leading the line, supported by Jasmin Kurtic and Hans Hateboer.

The Orobici can go fourth, at least temporarily, with a win as Lazio don’t play until Sunday’s derby with Roma.

Atalanta: Berisha; Toloi, Caldara, Masiello; Conti, Freuler, Cristante, Spinazzola; Hateboer, Gomez, Kurtic

Atalanta bench: Bastoni, Cabezas, D'Alessandro, Gollini, Grassi, Kessié, Migliaccio, Mounier, Paloschi, Petagna, Raimondi

Juventus: Buffon; Dani Alves, Bonucci, Chiellini, Alex Sandro; Khedira, Pjanic; Cuadrado, Dybala, Mandzukic; Higuaín

Juventus bench: Neto, Audero, Lichtsteiner, Benatia, Barzagli, Asamoah, Marchisio, Lemina, Sturaro, Mattiello, Rincon, Mandragora.

