Atalanta v Juventus LIVE

By Football Italia staff

Juventus can take another big step towards a sixth straight Scudetto with victory over Europa League challengers Atalanta this evening.

Coach Massimiliano Allegri had already confirmed his starting XI in yesterday’s Press conference, so there are no surprises for the visitors.

However, the Orobici are playing a 3-4-2-1 shape, with captain Alejandro Gomez as a false-nine.

Follow the action at the Azzurri d'Italia as it happens with our Twitter feed below - and be sure to tweet us back on @footballitalia with your thoughts on the game!

Tweets by footballitalia

Betting on Serie A? Bet365 are offering a 100% deposit bonus, up to £200 - find out more