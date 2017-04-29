Juventus commentator attacked

By Football Italia staff

There was an ugly incident during last night’s 2-2 draw in Bergamo when the Juventus official commentator was attacked by an Atalanta fan.

Remo Freuler scored a late equaliser at the Stadio Azzurri d’Italia to peg the Serie A leaders back.

JTV viewers did not hear a description of that goal, as commentator Enrico Zambruno was accosted by an Atalanta supporter in the stands.

It’s reported Zambruno was pushed repeatedly by the fan, who was also shouting in an aggressive manner.

The commentator apologised to the viewers for not being able to describe the goal better and in so doing explained the circumstances.

