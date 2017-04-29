Bernardeschi: Inter or abroad?

By Football Italia staff

Fiorentina will not sell Federico Bernardeschi to Juventus, so Inter have €40m ready to tempt the Italy talent, also wanted by Chelsea and Bayern Munich.

The 23-year-old has still not given a reply over the contract renewal offer handed to him in recent weeks.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Viola have informed Juventus and Bernardeschi that there will be no sale to rivals Juventus.

That rules out one of the main contenders, leaving above all Inter, Chelsea and Bayern Munich.

His current contract is due to expire in June 2018 and it’s possible he will sign the extension purely to ensure Fiorentina get more money from his sale this summer.

Inter have reportedly set €40m aside for Bernardeschi, but the Tuscans are after an even bigger payday on their home-grown creative midfielder.

La Gazzetta claims Inter director Piero Ausilio met with agent Beppe Bozzo over the last few days to discuss the situation.

