Pioli 'won't quit, Inter can match Napoli'

Stefano Pioli denies offering his resignation after Inter lost 5-4 to Fiorentina and feels they can prove themselves “on the same level” as Napoli.

The squad and Coach have been locked away in a training retreat this week after scraping two points from five rouds.

“We worked well, concentrated on the situations that are proving costly and I saw the right desire to overcome this delicate time,” said Pioli in his Press conference.

“Staying together is above all important to work together and understand each other, collectively and as individuals. We must rediscover the consistency and spirit to start the game with determination and stay in that mindset throughout.

“There is a big gap in the table between us and Napoli, but that’s mainly because they have been more consistent. Napoli have great quality, organisation, have been working together for years and made specific signings to carry on the project’s ideas.

“For long spells this season, we were at the same level, so we’ve got what it takes and need to prove ourselves on the same level against Napoli.

“The statistics speak clearly, Napoli have a high-quality attack, but we are not far off their numbers. We are ready to play with a clear strategy and we must stop Napoli by playing good football, with intensity and that solidity we’ve been lacking.

“It would be a huge error to lose our shape against Napoli, as they can really hurt us. In recent games the biggest problem has been the inability to keep a cool head and consistent approach for 95 minutes.

“There are five rounds to go, a lot can happen and it is our duty to give our all to the end.”

Pioli was asked about his future and the reports that not only is he all but sacked at the end of this season, but also that he offered to resign after the 5-4 drubbing at the Stadio Franchi.

“I never thought of handing in my resignation and I never will. Too much time and energy has been spent on my future and not enough on Inter’s present. To build a future for Inter, we have to work in the present.

“If I’d had to deny every false story about me over the last six months, you reporters would never have left the press room. I came here to concentrate on my work and that is what we are doing.

“We are all responsible for this lack of results, but tomorrow is a huge opportunity. There are another five games to prove what we’re made of and that is what I am focused on.

“Can’t you see I’m fine? I’m not losing my hair over it – well, no more than I ever did! These situations are part of the job, in such a big environment you have to maintain balance and that is something I’ve never lacked.

“I think that after a defeat, the next match is an opportunity, so the stronger the opponent, the more motivating the challenge. What people say about me is irrelevant and at the end we’ll see what work I’ve been able to do.

“I don’t want to cling on to the bench tightly, I want to do the best I can with this team so we can be better than when I arrived. We want to be satisfied by the end of the season and right now we aren’t.

“I’ve been working with a group of players well aware of the situation, that the recent performances are unworthy of Inter and we need more sharpness in the game. We are all responsible.

“The fans have always been a great help and they want the same things we do – to win. People forget that Inter only recently changed ownership and Suning are ambitious, but need time to build a solid project and plan for the future.”

