Spalletti: 'Emotional Roma-Lazio'

By Football Italia staff

Luciano Spalletti discussed his Roma future, Francesco Totti and why Lazio should have the benefit of the doubt for the Derby della Capitale.

It kicks off on Sunday at 11.30 UK time (10.30 GMT), click here for a match preview.

“The derby is a game that brings with it strong emotions, it’s a joy to take part in and to experience,” said the Coach in his Press conference.

“I like strong sensations and think you can express more than when just using words. The derby is something to be savoured and we’ll do so again tomorrow.”

Lazio knocked Roma out of the Coppa Italia semi-finals, winning 4-3 on aggregate with clinical counter-attacks.

“That is their attitude and Simone Inzaghi has done well to reinforce the collective so they can flourish even without some missing players. This 3-5-2 gives them defensive solidity, closing up all spaces, and leaving them unpredictable in attack, particularly when running into open space.

“Lazio created problems for everyone they faced, you just need to look at the table and their results this season. It will probably be a similar game tomorrow.

“I think this time Lazio are the favourites, but I am always behind my team, we are playing to qualify for the next round and are convinced of our chances. Our desire to win here goes beyond the 95 minutes.”

Daniele De Rossi has shaken off a knock, so only Alessandro Florenzi misses out on the fourth derby of the campaign.

“We will continue doing our duty, as we’ve worked so hard this season and will leave nothing up to chance, above all because we remember how much we struggled last time.

“There are differences between the sides and there is a gap in the table, though still time to recover a few points. If we get to 90 points, it’ll be remarkable, as last year in the second half of the season we picked up 46 points.

“I have to say that last season I took over midway through, so it wasn’t my team. This Roma, on the other hand, has been constructed with my input and it is the squad I wanted. If we get this second place, it’d mean a lot, I think.

“Juventus have proven themselves to be a very strong side, almost unreachable. Chasing a team that is fighting for the Champions League trophy would mean we’ve had some great results.

“We have the possibility of swapping keys with second place, but be warned, we don’t have that key in our hands yet.”

This week former Sevilla director Monchi was formally appointed as Roma’s new sporting director.

“We met, he’s a good person, a great professional and flanked by a director we already had (Frederic Massara). Nothing can disturb our attention away from this task – nothing.”

Spalletti was asked if this will be his final Derby della Capitale and that of striker Francesco Totti.

“I don’t know if Totti will be playing here next season, but I do know that the Roma spirit is within him and he’ll always experience this game so strongly, no matter where he is in the world.

“As for my own future, there has been too much talk of contracts, so let’s just get to the end of the season before any decisions.”

