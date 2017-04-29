Serie B: Spal promotion postponed

By Football Italia staff

Spal will have to wait until next week for their promotion party after a draw at Spezia, but Perugia and Cesena picked up away wins with Pisa stalling Bari.

Click here for the full Serie B section, including results, fixtures and tables.

It is a remarkable story for Spal, who are on the verge of back-to-back promotions after coming up from Lega Pro last term for the first time since 1992-93.

The Spallini, based in Ferrara, last graced the top flight in the 1967-68 campaign and went bankrupt several times, most recently in 2012.

Bari 0-0 Pisa

Cittadella 2-3 Cesena

Ligi 26 (Ce), Arrighini 37 (Ci), A Rodriguez 50 (Ce), Ciano 79 (Ce), Chiaretti 86 (Ci)

Saved penalty: Iori 22 (Ci)

Latina 0-0 Ascoli

Pro Vercelli 0-1 Perugia

Mancini 39 (Pe)

Sent off: Dezi 49 (Pe)

Spezia 0-0 Spal

Ternana 0-0 Carpi

Trapani 2-0 Entella

Nizzetto 33 (T), Barilla 38 (T)

Novara-Brescia

To be played on Sunday

Benevento-Avellino

To be played on Monday

Verona-Vicenza

To be played on Monday

Salernitana-Frosinone

To be played on Monday

Betting on Serie A? Bet365 are offering a 100% deposit bonus, up to £200 - find out more