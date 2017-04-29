Spal will have to wait until next week for their promotion party after a draw at Spezia, but Perugia and Cesena picked up away wins with Pisa stalling Bari.
It is a remarkable story for Spal, who are on the verge of back-to-back promotions after coming up from Lega Pro last term for the first time since 1992-93.
The Spallini, based in Ferrara, last graced the top flight in the 1967-68 campaign and went bankrupt several times, most recently in 2012.
Bari 0-0 Pisa
Cittadella 2-3 Cesena
Ligi 26 (Ce), Arrighini 37 (Ci), A Rodriguez 50 (Ce), Ciano 79 (Ce), Chiaretti 86 (Ci)
Saved penalty: Iori 22 (Ci)
Latina 0-0 Ascoli
Pro Vercelli 0-1 Perugia
Mancini 39 (Pe)
Sent off: Dezi 49 (Pe)
Spezia 0-0 Spal
Ternana 0-0 Carpi
Trapani 2-0 Entella
Nizzetto 33 (T), Barilla 38 (T)
Novara-Brescia
To be played on Sunday
Benevento-Avellino
To be played on Monday
Verona-Vicenza
To be played on Monday
Salernitana-Frosinone
To be played on Monday
