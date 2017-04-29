Liveblog: Torino v Sampdoria

By Football Italia staff

Join us for all the build-up and action from what should be a thoroughly entertaining clash between Andrea Belotti’s Torino and Sampdoria with Patrik Schick.

It kicks off at the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino at 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT).

There is little for either side to play for other than pride and to get the fans on their feet, so that’s what we ought to see this evening in Turin.

Belotti has a target alright, as he currently leads the Capocannoniere charts with Roma’s Edin Dzeko on 25 goals.

Samp have discovered their own hitman in the form of 21-year-old Czech Republic international Schick, who has gone from supersub to starter in the wake of Luis Muriel’s injury.

Last week his Dennis Bergkamp-esque goal went viral, sparking even more transfer speculation from Serie A, La Liga and the Premier League.

The last four meetings between these sides produced 14 goals, so there ought to be enjoyment for the neutral – if not goalkeeper Joe Hart.

There were 48 goals in 10 Serie A games last weekend, so here’s hoping for more entertainment tonight.

