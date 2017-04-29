Sousa: 'Fiorentina are complex'

By Football Italia staff

Paulo Sousa wants Fiorentina to “understand the complexity of our football” and avoid a potential slip-up in Palermo.

It kicks off on Sunday at 14.00 UK time (13.00 GMT), click here for a match preview.

“I focus only on Fiorentina, the same way I always have done. We know what we have to do, which is work well to win games and see where we are at the end of the season,” said the Coach in his Press conference.

“What I ask of my players is joy in training sessions, the utmost professionalism to improve continually, both as a group and as individuals. This is what they give me every week and what they continue to give me.

“We are working on our idea of football, to transfer that into a match situation and win with that style. These are the most complex games in the fixture list. In the reverse fixture, we had all our attacking resources on the field and only won it at the end.”

The Viola came back from 2-1 down to beat Inter in last week’s 5-4 thriller.

Nikola Kalinic is suspended and Gonzalo Rodriguez injured, but Nenad Tomovic has shaken off an injury to join the squad.

“I have been satisfied with Khouma Babacar’s performances. He is improving both in his interpretation of the game and in combining with his teammates. He is oddly more focused in training than in a match situation.

“In order to improve individually, it is fundamental we all understand the complexity of our football. There mustn’t be a mechanical following of movements, but making decisions in the moment. Many of our players have improved a great deal and we have the quality to convert more of the chances we create.

“We cannot depend on just two or three players to win games. Some ought to be more decisive in front of goal and we haven’t been able to improve that.”

There certainly ought to be chances at the Stadio Barbera, as Palermo have a disastrous defensive record and are on the verge of relegation.

“Palermo won’t want to get relegated playing on home turf, so we must give our all on technical, tactical and psychological levels.”

Fiorentina squad for Palermo: Astori, Badelj, Bernardeschi, Chiesa, Cristoforo, De Maio, Hagi, Ilicic, Babacar, Maistro, Milic, Mlakar, Olivera, Salcedo, Sanchez, Saponara, Satalino, Sportiello, Tatarusanu, Tello, Tomovic, Borja Valero, Vecino

