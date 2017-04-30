NEWS
Sunday April 30 2017
Juve's Rugani suffers knee injury
By Football Italia staff

Juventus defender Daniele Rugani has been sidelined with an injury to his right knee.

The 22-year-old has made 15 Serie A appearances for the Old Lady this season, scoring twice, but did not feature in Friday evening's 2-2 draw with Atalanta.

The Italian champions have since begun preparations for Wednesday evening's Champions League semi-final first-leg against French side Monaco, but they will have to do without their young centre-back for the foreseeable future.

"Due to persistent bruising on his right knee, today Daniele Rugani has been subjected to testing," a statement on Juve's official website reads.

"It has highlighted the presence of a cortical violation at the top of the peroneal bone.

"The player will be assessed and monitored in the coming weeks."

