Derby della Capitale: Lazio Player Ratings

By Football Italia staff

Who were the key players as the Aquile soared away with the Derby della Capitale? Football Italia rates the Lazio men.

Words: Peter Fernie

Thomas Strakosha: 5.5

The young Albanian looked comfortable and focused with everything that was thrown at him. In truth however, such was the protection given to him by his back three and men in front, that wasn't a great deal.

Bastos: 6.5

An effective display by the Angolan defender. He showed good concentration and positioning throughout the day, working well in tandem with his defensive colleagues to keep Le Aquile compact throughout.

Stefan de Vrij: 6.5

The Big Dutchman took the central role of the three at the back and gave a solid display. He was strong on crosses and in his positional play. He can be pleased with his performance. His match was cut short through injury and he was replaced by fellow Oranje Wesley Hoedt in the 74th minute.

Wallace: 6.5

The Brazilian gave a good display in general, although at times was troubled by the pace and class of the excellent Mohamed Salah. He was extremely unlucky to concede a penalty on the stroke of half time, as the referee wrongly believed he had fouled Kevin Strootman.

Dusan Basta: 7

The Serbian wing-back had an excellent match, showing great drive to get forward, but always an equal hunger to run back and help his colleague Bastos in defence. To put the icing on the cake, he put his side in front with a deflected strike shortly after the break.

Marco Parolo: 6.5

The ever-busy midfield man showed his tactical intelligence and appetite for work, as he put in a vital shift in the engine room. He was often there to plug gaps in defence and offered support on attacking breaks when the chance presented itself.

Lucas Biglia: 7.5

A fantastic performance from the Argentine veteran. He provided quality on the ball when required, made endless interceptions for his side and a couple of vital tactical fouls on Roma breaks. Booked for protesting Roma's penalty.

Senad Lulic: 7

A derby to be proud of for the Bosnian. He started in the centre of midfield alongside Parolo and Biglia and was excellent in that role. After Jordan Lukaku was injured, he was moved to left wing-back and performed admirably there too, laying on an excellent assist for Lazio's third goal.

Jordan Lukaku: 5.5

The young Belgian wing back had a decent afternoon until injury forced him off in the 43rd minute. He made some decent breaks in attack and stuck to his task defensively when Lazio were out of possession, as they often were. Impressive considering he only stepped in for Ciro Immobile during the warm-up.

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic: 6

The promising Serbian put in a good shift, starting in a supporting role to Keita and later moving back to midfield in a reshuffle after Lukaku's injury. He made a positive contribution in both roles, providing a slide-rule ball for Keita and Lazio's first goal.

Keita Balde Diao: 9

A brilliant performance form the Senegalese striker. He was a constant thorn in the Roma back line and a perfect outlet for his side on the break. He scored two excellent goals and, with a little more composure and fortune, could perhaps have had his hat trick.

Felipe Anderson: 5.5

The talented Brazilian showed his threat and quality soon after coming on. He played in a supporting role to the brilliant Keita and gave Roma plenty to think about. Anderson couldn't quite turn his promise in to profit, but he forced a good save from Wojciech Szczesny on his left-hand side.

Wesley Hoedt: 5

The Dutch defender came on as a straight replacement for the injured De Vrij in the 74th minute. Lazio were looking to see the game out in this spell and the young centre-back did nothing wrong as he helped his side over the line.

Filip Djordjevic: N/A

He came on in the 88th minute for Keita and had no time to make an impact, other than to be on the end of a reckless foul by Antonio Rudiger.

