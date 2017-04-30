Line-ups: Inter-Napoli

By Football Italia staff

Inter have to do without Ivan Perisic and Joao Miranda, but hope the defence will be decisive against Serie A’s top-scoring team Napoli.

It kicks off at 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT)

The pressure is piling on at San Siro, as two all-attack teams go head-to-head with tons of talent on show.

Stefano Pioli’s job is at risk after a shock 5-4 defeat to Fiorentina last week, but that was just the tip of the iceberg, as since crushing Atalanta 7-1 March 12, they’ve managed just two draws (2-2 with Torino and Milan) from five rounds.

The biggest problem is at the back, where Inter conceded a whopping 13 goals during that period and haven’t kept a clean sheet since February 19 at Bologna.

That’s bound to be a worry this evening, as Napoli are the most prolific side in Serie A this season with Dries Mertens, Lorenzo Insigne and Jose Callejon leading the charge.

The Partenopei were pegged back 2-2 by Sassuolo last week, leaving them further adrift of Roma in the race for that second automatic Champions League spot and with a point to prove.

However, today Lazio won the Derby della Capitale 3-1, so a win here would move Napoli within one point of second place.

Maurizio Sarri’s men have lost just one of their last 22 Serie A games, 2-0 at home to Atalanta on February 25, and failed to score only twice this term.

They swept Inter aside 3-0 at the Stadio San Paolo in December, but won just one of their last 13 Serie A trips to the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza, losing 10.

Cristian Ansaldi is still not 100 per cent fit, so Yuto Nagatomo takes the left-back role with Gary Medel again used in central defence.

The big news is that Joao Miranda has a problem in his right thigh and is not even on the bench, so Jeison Murillo steps in.

Roberto Gagliardini and Marcelo Brozovic (preferred to Geoffrey Kondogbia) must fight it out with Piotr Zielinski (chosen ahead of Allan), Amadou Diawara and Hamsik in midfield, while Antonio Candreva, Joao Mario, Eder and Mauro Icardi provide Inter’s attacking threat.

Ivan Perisic isn’t fit enough to start due to muscular problems over the last week.

This is an immensely important result for Europe, as Napoli push for the Champions League and the Nerazzurri just hope to break back into the race for a Europa League spot.

Inter: Handanovic; D’Ambrosio, Medel, Murillo, Nagatomo; Gagliardini, Brozovic; Candreva, Joao Mario, Eder; Icardi

Inter bench: Carrizo, Andreolli, Kondogbia, Palacio, Biabiany, Banega, Sainsbury, Perisic, Yao, Gabriel Barbosa

Napoli: Reina; Hysaj, Albiol, Koulibaly, Ghoulam; Zielinski, Diawara, Hamsik; Callejon, Mertens, Insigne

Napoli bench: Rafael, Sepe, Strinic, Giaccherini, Allan, Maggio, Jorginho, Maksimovic, Chiriches, Rog, Pavoletti, Milik

Ref: Rocchi

