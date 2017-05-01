Hamsik left San Siro bandaged

By Football Italia staff

Napoli captain marek Hamsik appears to have suffered an injury against Inter, as he was pictured leaving San Siro with a bandaged right calf.

The 29-year-old was replaced by Allan in the 73rd minute of the match which the Partenopei won 1-0 in what initially appeared to be a tactical switch.

Further news on the condition of the player will be released once the club have carried out the appropriate medical tests, with no official news as yet.

With Napoli’s next fixture not until Saturday - when they face Cagliari at home - the Slovakian at least has some time to recover should the injury be assessed as not too serious.

