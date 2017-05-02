NEWS
Tuesday May 2 2017
Gasperini rebuffs Roma call?
By Football Italia staff

Roma have approached Gian Piero Gasperini for next season, but it’s rumoured he doesn’t want to leave Atalanta.

The club is seeking a new tactician, as Luciano Spalletti is increasingly unlikely to pen a new deal when his current contract expires in June.

Of the options linked to the position, Gasperini is the latest candidate, having taken Atalanta to fifth place in Serie A this term.

However, according to Mediaset Premium, Gasp rejected the proposal, as he does not want to leave Bergamo yet.

The former Genoa tactician has been burned before by a high-pressure big club, lasting only a few weeks at Inter before he was fired.

Gasp has spoken in glowing terms of the confidence he is given by the Atalanta hierarchy, plus the chance to make the most of the prodigious youth academy.

