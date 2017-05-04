NEWS
Thursday May 4 2017
Napoli request Mario Rui
By Football Italia staff

Maurizio Sarri has reportedly asked Napoli to sign former Empoli left-back Mario Rui from Roma and talks have started.

He turns 26 later this month and Roma got him from the Tuscan club on a €3m loan with obligation to buy this summer for another €6m.

Rui ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament in his knee during pre-season training and has therefore only made eight competitive appearances for the Giallorossi.

According to Calcionapoli24.it, Napoli director Cristiano Giuntoli is already in talks with representative Mario Giuffredi.

It is a specific request by Sarri, who worked with Mario Rui at Empoli, and this would be a reunion at Napoli with former teammates Elseid Hysaj, Piotr Zielinski and Lorenzo Tonelli.

Sarri and Empoli were still in Serie B when he first took over in 2013-14.

