Maurizio Sarri has reportedly asked Napoli to sign former Empoli left-back Mario Rui from Roma and talks have started.
He turns 26 later this month and Roma got him from the Tuscan club on a €3m loan with obligation to buy this summer for another €6m.
Rui ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament in his knee during pre-season training and has therefore only made eight competitive appearances for the Giallorossi.
According to Calcionapoli24.it, Napoli director Cristiano Giuntoli is already in talks with representative Mario Giuffredi.
It is a specific request by Sarri, who worked with Mario Rui at Empoli, and this would be a reunion at Napoli with former teammates Elseid Hysaj, Piotr Zielinski and Lorenzo Tonelli.
Sarri and Empoli were still in Serie B when he first took over in 2013-14.
