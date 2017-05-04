Donsah backs anti-racism strike

By Football Italia staff

Bologna midfielder Godfred Donsah confirmed he is “100 per cent” ready to go on strike if Sulley Muntari’s yellow card for protesting racist abuse is not revoked.

Pescara player Muntari was trying to reason with the small group of fans who made the racist chants during a Serie A match against Cagliari when he was carded by the referee.

He then walked off the pitch in protest and was given another yellow card.

Muntari has been suspended and Cagliari were not punished for the incident because too few people took part in the chants.

FIFPro demanded the ban be wiped out and Garth Crooks of anti-discrimination organisation Kick It Out called on players to strike in Serie A this weekend.

“I think the authorities need to lift the ban on Sulley Muntari in order to boost the fight against racism in football,” fellow Ghanaian Donsah told the BBC World Service.

“I would do that 100% because racism is something that is killing the game. Some players cutting off from some matches in order to highlight the racial abuse that is going on in football is a great move.”

Meanwhile, Donsah has pledged to wear a shirt with an anti-racism message under his club jersey.

